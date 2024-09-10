'It's diabolical': Stafford man sets up fundraiser for local pensioners hit by Winter Fuel Payment cuts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Business owner Darren Street, 50, set up the fundraiser hoping to raise £900 for his three elderly friends Janet and Keith, both in their late 70s, and Tony, 83.

He has explained that if he can raise the target sum he can split it into three - reimbursing the pensioners who say they have been forced to choose between food and heating by the countries 'diabolical' government.

Darren has accused Keir Starmer's government of 'taking' money from people who have spent their life paying taxes - and blaming it on the previous government.

The fundraiser was set up yesterday, September 8, and has already raised £210 in 24 hours, with Darren, a father-of-five, admitting it is 'not acceptable' for pensioners across the country to be targeted in cuts, leaving them helpless and vulnerable in the months to come.

Darren said the Labour government has been 'diabolical'

Speaking exclusively to the Express & Star, Darren, said: "This Labour government has been diabolical, they gave us a manifesto that in truth we knew would not happen and have spent the last couple of months blaming everything on the last government while forgetting the devastation they left to them in the first place.

"Hard working people are being penalised, and if you served out country then you're going to get your Winter Fuel money taken from you, even if you have spent your whole life paying taxes.

"I watched Starmer give an interview saying 'tough decisions' will need to be made, I can accept that, I can't accept watching him laugh to the camera about it"

"This all started when I was speaking to customers and friends who are trying to enjoy their retirement, or working hard and seeing them either penalised, or taken from, it's not acceptable. I spoke to my mother-in-law as well, she lives in Southampton, she told me she is going to struggle this year.

"I just had the idea to start a fundraiser to try and help a few friends who I know are going to struggle this winter. They need support and the government will not help them.

"Every year I try to help where I can, I'll always put messages out to the community to pop to my business for a hot drink if they want some company and a chat, something warm to keep their spirits up, but I must say, the government putting us in a situation where we have to put our hands in our pockets to reimburse money they've taken is awful.

"I had lots of kind messages from people on Facebook, just saying its a good idea and it feels good to be helping, it was just about thinking outside the box."

Checks are being carried out - says Darren

On the fundraiser Darren wrote that he will personally 'ensure' all checks are carried out ensuring the three pensioners he has chosen would have qualified for Winter Fuel Payments historically and that this year they have had this benefit cut.

He also said that if he successfully raises more than the target, he will divide it into equal chunks of £300 and help more pensioners in the region who don't have support to lean on amid the cuts.

On the fundraiser, Darren wrote: "I am hoping to raise £900 for three individual pensioners in Stafford who are victims in having their £300 Winter Fuel Payments Cut by our Labour Government.

"I will personally ensure all checks are carried out ensuring that the three pensioners I have chosen qualified for Winter Fuel Payments historically and that this year they have had this benefit cut.

"If I successfully raise more money than the £900 target then all the money will be divided into equal amounts of £300 to each pensioner who has been punished by this cut.

"It’s time we as a country showed respect to our pensioners in the UK and if you can afford to donate no matter how little it may very well help save a life during the bleak winter."

To donate, click here.