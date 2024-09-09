'I never pay more than £2.99 for a McDonald's meal – find out how': Money Saving Amy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This week I’ve got a round up of the best saving deals when eating and drinking out, and there’s even ways to grab frequent freebies.

Take a few of these tips and you can ensure that you never pay full price again when you are out and about.

McDonald’s £2.99 meals

Did you know that you don’t need to ever pay more than £2.99 for a McDonald’s meal?

When you buy anything from McDonald’s you’ll receive a receipt with a survey link on it, simply fill in the survey and use the code from your receipt to receive a voucher for a £2.99 McDonald’s meal.

You can choose between six nuggets, a Big Mac, Filet-o-fish, McChicken sandwich, Quarter pounder with cheese or Mcplant plus medium fries or side salad.

Plus, don’t forget to use the McDonald’s app to gain even more discount and freebies, and gain points on your purchases to swap for more free food and drink.

All Bar One

The All Bar one app has regular freebies, and currently you can get a free glass of wine, valid until Monday 30th September.

There’s a choice of ‘Interpunkt Shiraz’ or ‘Interpunkt Sauvignon Blanc’, alternatively you can choose an Everleaf non-alcoholic cocktail.

Plus they’ve got a brilliant sign up offer of £20 off a £40 spend, and you can scan your app everytime you dine and/or drink at All Bar One to gain even more freebies and discounts.

You can even get cash back on your All Bar One purchases, which can be deal stacked with other offers including the sign up offer. Cash back apps Jam Doughnut and Everup offer money back via instant cash back gift cards, the rate can vary but is currently around 11 per cent, which is a brilliant saving.

First table

I recently discovered a brilliant app called ‘First Table’ and tested it out to see just how it works and just how much money it will save.

On the First table app you book the first table of the day for a small fee of £6, in a variety of restaurants you’ll receive 50 per cent off your food bill.

There is a wide range of restaurants to choose from for breakfast, lunch and dinner time. The times that are bookable vary from restaurant to restaurant, although many seem to be between 8.30-10am for breakfast, 12-1pm for lunch and 5-6pm for dinner.

Each restaurant has its own requirements for the deal, for example you may be required to purchase a main, side and drink like we did when we visited ‘Original Patty Men’ in Digbeth when we used the app, which was delicious and a bargain meal with the brilliant First Table discount.

You’ll receive £3 free credit when you sign up to the app, making your first booking just £3!

Ikea

Ikea family members get free tea and coffee between Monday-Friday.

This is a free membership and has benefits such as discounts and special prices along with the free drinks. Simply scan your Ikea family card at the tills. You can grab a bargain kids meal from Ikea cafes too, with prices starting from as little as 95p.

Free weekly hot drink

Octopus energy customers can grab a free drink every single week.

They can choose between a Greggs regular hot drink, which can even be a speciality coffee such as a vanilla latte, or seasonal flavoured hot drinks.

Alternatively Octopus customers can claim a free hot or cold drink from Cafe Nero. This freebie could be worth up to £236 per year!

Find this perk on the ‘Octoplus’ section of the Octopus energy app.

Enjoy this weeks deals! Find me on Instagram at Moneysavingamy.