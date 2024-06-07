'Only a half-measure': Wolves fans divided 'won't forget' despite ticket price hike climbdown

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC left fans up-in-arms when recent season ticket prices shot up for fans of all ages, so much so that club bosses announced changes to the initial price plans by reducing children's tickets back down to their original stamp and freezing adult ticket costs for next season.

Today, Wolves fans have given their thoughts on the sudden change and swift reversal, which was decided after thousands of fans complained to the club for sniping more money out of life-long fan's pockets.

One fan - who admitted to be 'disgusted' when seeing the increase - claimed to be 'happy' now that he won't have to worry about more expensive tickets next season, while other fans remain 'disappointed' with the club, and some fans reminding the board that they 'won't forget' what has been done to them for the approaching season.

31-year-old Jon Broom said he appreciates the reversal for some tickets, but is still adamant the club has not listened to all of the fans

Jon Broom, 31, who has been a life-long fan of the Wolves and a season ticket holder since he was a child said the club's 'half measure' didn't address concerns of all fans, just a select few.

He said: "When I read about the increase my instant feeling was just disappointment, I just felt ashamed of what the club had done.