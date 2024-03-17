Couple prepare to give back to the community with 1,000 bags of household items

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Vick and Juggy Singh, both of Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, have decided to offer something back to the Wolverhampton community with 1,000 bags of free household items.

The pre-made bags are filled with cereals, tinned goods, toothpaste and toothbrushes, toilet rolls and biscuits.

The charity giveaway comes as the pair celebrate giving back to their local community and also their Sikh heritage by taking part in the tradition of 'Vand Chakna' which Vick says is all about helping those in need.

Brothers Vick Singh and Juggy Singh have chosen to give back to the community. Pictured: Vick Singh, Tesco Manager and staff member: Matt Bennett and Heather Brookes, Asha Kaur and Juggy Singh

Vick said: "This is really to help the local community and give something back, and we thought where better to start than our own home town.

"We are privileged to be able to help our local community and coming from a Sikh background, it aligns perfectly to follow our religion's ethos with one of the three pillars of Sikhism, requiring Van Chakna, which translates to sharing with others, especially those in need.

"We are proud to be able to serve our local community and continue to strive to run more of these charity events in the future."

The event will take place on Saturday, March 23, with the brother handing out their essential bags on Darlington Street, near the entrance of the Fold Street Car Park in Wolverhampton.