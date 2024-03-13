Black Country sports charity begins winding down use due to decline of service

A notice has been posted by Sneyd Community Association announcing that the charity in Walsall would be winding down its activities ahead of a closure in March 2025.

It said that the decision had been made at a board meeting at the start of March after seeing a decline in the site and facilities and had decided to move users to other accommodation that suit their needs.

The notice said that the charity had been operating from the site for more than 45 years and wanted to offer thanks to staff, volunteers and users from the past and present for their support over the years.

The notice read: "The Trustees of Sneyd Community Association have made the difficult decision to wind down the charity over the next 12 months and close at the end of March 2025.

"The decision was made at a board meeting on Friday, March 1 following lengthy discussions and considerations of alternative operating models, however closure of the charity was the preferred decision.

"We are a predominantly sports-based charity and have seen the site decline in recent years.

"We are unable to improve the existing site or replicate these facilities elsewhere and felt it best for our users that we support them to move to alternative appropriate accommodation that suits their needs.

"The charity has been operating from the Sneyd site for more than 45 years and have seen many changes during this time.

"We are proud of our history and would like to thank all of our staff, volunteers and users, past and present, for their support over the years.

"We value our users and will work hard over the next 12 months to support them with finding alternative accommodation for their groups, ensuring a smooth transition for the end user."