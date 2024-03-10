Can you actually save money at McArthurGlen? We visited the Cannock retail outlet to find out

McArthurGlen Cannock on Lichfield Road, Cannock, opened in April 2021, hoping to offer shoppers and new, more convenient way to shop at a discount.

However, as the cost-of-living crisis took hold in the wallets of the residents of the West Midlands, shoppers found it harder to grab a deal on the designer items they know and love.

So with this in mind, £150 in my pocket and the cost-of-living crisis still in full swing, I did the smart thing and took to the shopping outlet to see if I could grab a seasonal bargain on an average household's disposable income.

McArthurGlen and similar discounted designer outlets are a great way to buy high-street fashion, however, they do rely on shoppers having that expendable income in the first place.

David Jackson, centre manager at McArthurGlen Cannock, says that the 'shopper experience' is the primary focus, and that's what's helping the outlet thrive at a time when many independent stores are struggling.

Mr Jackson said: "This is what we do, we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for 30 years of experience in discount-driven shopping.

"You have all the great brands here. You have great food here. We are keeping a great shopping environment for shoppers here, it is a great experience for them. Then we work with our brand partners to make it enticing for people to shop here even with the cost-of-living crisis.

"At a time when people are strapped for cash, people still want to go out and have a great time with their families, it's important that people can get great offers and great deals. This isn't something that we do with just campaigns, this is something that we do every day."

Entering the store, I made a plan to get the most wanted items from the biggest brands at the outlet in an attempt to mimic the average shopper. My first stop was Tommy Hilfiger.

I walked around the store and looked for the best deal I could find, which was a great set of T-shirts, that retailed for £35 on the high street, £25 in the outlet, I grabbed two, one black and one white, and in my first store bagged a saving of £20.