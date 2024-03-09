Mobile barber bus to roll into Dudley school to give free haircuts to underprivileged kids

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Alexander Colucci is the proud owner of Colucci's Chopshop Tour Bus, and the 32-year-old wants to use his barber skills to make a 'positive impact' on the Dudley community.

On March 18, the mobile barber bus will roll into the Priory Park community school where Alexander will be giving out complimentary shape-ups to children in an 'endeavor to bring smiles and confidence'.

Alexander has been cutting hair for eight years, starting in his parents' barber shop and going on to have his own stationary and mobile chopshop.

Alex Colucci in his mobile chopshop

After a successful mission at Priory Park last year, Colucci's Chopshop was was invited back by the headteacher for a second year running.

"The first year went down a treat. It's a good feeling knowing they want me to come back.

"We believe that a fresh haircut can be a source of joy and empowerment for these young individuals," Alex said.

Alex Colucci from Colucci's Chopshop, Dudley, is planning to take his mobile hair salon to Priory Park Community School to give the pupils free haircuts.

"Our goal is to create a welcoming and uplifting experience for the children, providing not just haircuts but also a sense of care and attention that goes beyond the grooming chair.

"We are dedicated to making this a recurring initiative, ensuring ongoing support for those who may face barriers to accessing such services.

"We strive to make a positive difference in the lives of these children, and hope to inspire others to contribute to the well-being of our community."