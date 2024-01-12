Tipton caravan charity donates £4k from sale after being forced to close amid cost-of-living crisis

The Churchfield Caravan Group, a charity group that donated holiday time in a static caravan for those with disabilities or health issues, was forced to close after high running costs brought on by Covid.

The caravan was situated on Walshes Farm Caravan Park in Stourport-on-Severn, with regulars saying the location was ideal for those with disabilities or in ill health who need to remain near a hospital or a care centre.

Now, Lorraine Whitehouse, Chairperson of Tipton based Churchfield Caravan Group, has been forced to close the doors of the caravan, donating £4,000 from the sale of the static caravan to Sandwell Multi-Care.

Presenting the cheque, Lorraine said: "It's such a shame that we had to close. Covid hit us hard. When we closed the caravan we still had to pay ground rent for the location and all the necessities. It just really took it out of us.