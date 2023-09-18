Notification Settings

How side hustling is way to make extra cash – Money Saving Amy gives her latest tips as the cost-of-living crisis rumbles on

Premium
Cost of livingPublished: Comments

As families struggle to get by through the cost of living crisis, the Star has teamed up with ‘Money Saving Amy’ in a bid to help families with some handy hints and tips.

Amy Grayland gives saving tips on her Instagram @_Moneysavingamy
Hello everyone. This week I wanted to chat about side hustling. Side hustles can vary from mystery shopping to dog walking to doing online surveys from home or market research, which is mostly home-based too, but it means earning additional income to your wages, writes Amy Grayland.

