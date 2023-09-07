Dudley residents could save on energy bills thanks to money-saving scheme

For the second time this year, Dudley Council has teamed up with consumer advice company, iChoosr, to take party in a big community switch.

It comes as part of a Government initiative, which sees councils coming together to take part in a collective energy-switching auction.

By joining together, councils are able to get the very best energy deals through the power of bulk buying.

Residents can now sign up to the next auction which will take place on October 3, with 3,500 people in Dudley having registered for the last auction in July.

Councillor Laura Taylor-Childs, cabinet member for housing and safer communities, said: "We're really pleased that so many Dudley residents registered for the auction earlier this summer.

"It's the first time we've been able to offer this initiative for quite some time due to a lack of deals being available in the energy market.

"As we head towards the winter months now is a great time to register. The more people that sign up to be a part of the collective, the greater chance we have of securing better deals on energy tariffs – but remember, there's no obligation to switch provider.

"From experience, we know that people have saved hundreds of pounds in the past and we hope this auction can offer a saving once again."

To register for big switch, visit the Dudley Council website at dudley.gov.uk/bigswitch

Alternatively, people can register by calling Dudley Council Plus on 0300 555 2345, but will need to have their current tariff details and fuel usage shown on their most recent bill to hand.