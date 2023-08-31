Aldi cuts prices on range of fruit and veg

An Aldi sign

It says, this week, shoppers can enjoy lower prices on items including strawberries, tomatoes, potatoes and spinach.

Fruit and veg items in Aldi’s Everyday Essentials range are included in the latest price drop, which has seen items fall by an average of around 9%.

The move is the latest of more than 100 prices that Aldi has cut in the past two months.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “Every week we are working hard to make new savings to pass on to our customers and help ensure we always offer them the lowest grocery prices.

“We know that shoppers are having to make hard choices at the moment, so are doing we can to offer the lowest prices possible."

Reductions include Specially Selected Regal Vine Tomatoes (450g), now £1.49 from £1.69 and Nature’s Pick Salad Bowl (340g), now £1.19 from £1.45.