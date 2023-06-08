Allegations of dangerous driving near Sandwell bin collectors' picket lines

Refuse collections have been disrupted by ongoing strikes in recent months

The borough's private waste collection contractor Serco is embroiled in a pay dispute with union GMB resulting in nine days of industrial action.

On Thursday the union claimed it received reports that "management" had been noticed driving dangerously around picket lines.

However, Serco's senior contract manager Tony Marston said: “We agree that it is important that everybody acts in safe manner, especially when tensions are high, and agree common sense is needed.

"GMB can play their part by ensuring pickets are not placing themselves in danger by standing in the road or illegally blocking access to vehicles.”

The claims by Serco Sandwell refuse workers were made on their fourth day of strike action.

GMB Organiser, Justine Jones, said: “Our members safety on the picket line is non-negotiable.

“Tensions are high, but if management can’t control their emotions around the industrial action then they need to steer clear of our picket line.

“This kind of behaviour is reckless and needs to end. We’re calling on Serco to act urgently before this becomes a police matter”.

Refuse workers voted to take nine days of strike action this week and next after they rejected the latest pay offer over claims it was a real terms pay cut in the cost-of-living crisis.