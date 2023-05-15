Dudley man speaks about starting to overcome 'spiralling debt' after breakdown of marriage

Jeremy Griffiths from Dudley is speaking out about how debt almost broke him.

Debt across West Midlands households is increasing month on month and is now at an average of £5312.83, an increase of more than £1,300 since 2021, according to the latest figures from free debt management platform IE Hub.

Rising energy costs, mortgages and the increase in food has contributed to this increase and shows no signs of relenting as households continue to wrestle with the cost of living.

Jeremy Griffiths from Dudley is one of the victims of spiralling debt which almost broke him.

When his marriage sadly fell apart, he was faced with a mountain of bills to pay almost immediately.

The 39-year-old college science technician, who works full time, said: “My world fell apart that day. The emotional turmoil of a failed relationship and a broken family plus a tidal wave of debt heading my way almost got the better of me."

However, determined not to become a victim, he took matters into his own hands, spoke to his utility provider and received immediate help.

He added: “Because I was struggling and receiving no benefits at all they referred me to IE Hub to help me look clearly at my incomings and outgoings and see where I could make lifestyle changes and savings.

“I completed a simple form which I could then give to all of my creditors who I owed money to - and it made a huge difference because I didn’t have to speak to my creditors directly about my situation, which I was dreading.

“But in addition to sorting out a payment plan which was great, the form highlighted that I could gain an extra £282 in universal credit to cover childcare as a single parent.

"This was something I never thought I could gain but is making a big difference and importantly it’s helped shift some of the financial weight on my shoulders.”

Dylan Jones, CEO of IE Hub, added: “This is a familiar story, sadly. Broken relationships take their toll and so benefits - and who is entitled to what - often becomes the last thing on people’s minds.