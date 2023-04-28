Sedgley charity shop to close next month due to rising costs and inflation

The Compton Care charity shop in Sedgley. Photo: Google

Compton Care runs a shop in Dudley Street but it will be closing its doors on May 20.

Charity bosses say the shop has faced 'extremely tough trading conditions' and a decision had been taken not to renew the lease.

Staff are being supported to find alternative employment within Compton Care, with some volunteers relocating to the charity's shop in Lower Gornal.

Steve Samra, Compton Care’s associate director of trading, said: “After exploring every avenue and careful consideration, sadly our Sedgley shop will be closing on May 20.

“Like many retailers, we have been facing extremely tough trading conditions.

"Following a period of consultation with the small number of staff affected, we took the difficult decision not to renew our lease due to rising costs and inflation.

“On behalf of Compton Care, I would like to thank colleagues, volunteers and customers for their support.

“Staff at our Sedgley shop have been supported to find suitable alternative employment within Compton Care.

"Many of our volunteers will be relocating to our shop in Lower Gornal and we are offering ongoing support to our other volunteers at Sedgley.”

Compton Care has a number of nearby shops including in Lower Gornal, Coseley and Wombourne.

For further details, visit comptoncare.org.uk/shop-locations