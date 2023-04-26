More than £8 million of energy bills support remains unclaimed in the West Midlands

Figures show 125,000 vouchers from the Government’s Energy Bill Support Scheme issued to residents with prepayment meters have yet to be claimed.

The West Midlands Combined Authority has urged anyone who has yet to receive this help to do so by contacting their provider or checking online at gov.uk/get-help-energy-bills/getting-discount-energy-bill.

The deadline to claim is June 30.

The number of unclaimed vouchers are 7,930 in Dudley, 15,130 in Sandwell, 10,390 in Walsall, 14,150 in Wolverhampton, 59,940 in Birmingham, 12,540 in Coventry and 4,140 in Solihull.

The £400 discount from the Energy Bill Support Scheme was initially applied to bills over a six-month period with payments of £66 in October and November 2022 and then £67 every month between December 2022 and March this year following a sharp rise in prices.

People who use prepayment meters were issued vouchers to be redeemed at their local top-up point.

Suppliers have a responsibility to inform their customers how to access government support using the vouchers and must make several attempts to contact people who have not redeemed them.

Matthew Eccles, affordable warmth delivery manager for the WMCA, said: “It is important that everyone receives all the help they are entitled to with their energy bills.

"People on prepayment meters tend to be those in the greatest need but the hardest to reach so we would encourage anyone who thinks a neighbour, family member, or friend has not yet claimed this support to ensure they do so before the end of June deadline.

“Schemes to retrofit thousands of homes across the region – making them warmer and more energy efficient – are already under way which will help many West Midlands residents, including the most vulnerable, to live happier healthier lives in the longer term.”