Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

First of new Cost of Living payments to be made within weeks

By Dominic RobertsonWolverhamptonCost of livingPublished: Comments

Many of the lowest-income households will get new Cost of Living Payments from the Government in the next few weeks.

Cost of Living payments will go towards people on benefits
Cost of Living payments will go towards people on benefits

The first payment of £301 will be made between now and Wednesday, May 17.

It is the first of three payments totalling up to £900 for people who are eligible and who already get means-tested benefits, such as Universal Credit or Pension Credit, in 2023/24.

It follows the £650 Cost of Living Payment which was made in 2022.

There will also be further payments worth £150 for eligible people with disabilities and £300 for pensioners later this year. This means that some people will receive up to £1,350 in direct payments.

The £301 payment will be sent out automatically and directly to recipients, so they do not need to apply or do anything to receive it.

The payment reference for bank accounts will be DWP COLP, along with the claimant’s National Insurance number.

The full list of benefit recipients that qualify for the upcoming Cost of Living Payment are those who receive: Universal Credit; Income-based Jobseekers Allowance; Income-related Employment and Support Allowance; Income Support; Working Tax Credit; Child Tax Credit; Pension Credit .

To be eligible for the Cost of Living Payment, people need to have been entitled to a payment for one of the benefits between January 26 and February 25, or payment for an assessment period ending between these dates.

The Department for Work and Pensions is also encouraging low-income pensioners not already getting Pension Credit to check their eligibility, as they can still qualify for the £301 Cost of Living Payment if they make a successful backdated Pension Credit application by May 19.

Those who are eligible for the £301 Cost of Living Payment solely through tax credits, and are not eligible through DWP means-tested benefits, will be paid by HMRC shortly after DWP payments begin.

HMRC will publish specific details of when payments will be made to the customers along with the bank account payment reference.

Eligible customers will not need to apply or contact the Government at any stage to receive the £301 Cost of Living Payment.

Cost of living
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Walsall
Dudley
Sandwell
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News