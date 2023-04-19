Aldi donates more than 20,000 meals to communities in Shropshire and Staffordshire during Easter holidays

Aldi donated 5,710 meals to local good causes in Shropshire to help people in need over the Easter school holidays

Across the UK, Aldi stores have paired up with local charities, community groups and food banks through its partnership with community giving platform Neighbourly.

During the Easter holidays alone, Aldi donated 5,710 meals to local charities and groups in Shropshire, while 14,500 meals were donated in Staffordshire.

More than 550,000 meals were donated throughout the UK, with almost 2,000 UK causes benefitting from the initiative in total.

Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said: "We understand that the school holidays can be an especially challenging time for families, particularly amid the current cost of living crisis.

“Neighbourly carries out such vital work in the community, so we’re proud to be able to support them and the charities, food banks and community groups they work with in Shropshire and Staffordshire in their efforts to support those who may be struggling.”

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, added: “The impact of the cost of living crisis has intensified, meaning that the demand on food banks is continuing to increase, particularly during the school holidays.