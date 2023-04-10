Black Country councils plan how to use cash boost to help most vulnerable households

The funding, allocated by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to councils in England and announced earlier this month, will extend the Household Support Fund for another year.

Dudley was allocated £5.25m, Sandwell £6.9m, Walsall £5.6m and Wolverhampton £5.26m.

Councils get to decide how best to spend their allocation of the fund by drawing from local knowledge and making direct contact with people in the community.

They will be able to support the most vulnerable households in their area – helping them with the cost of essentials like groceries, toiletries, and warm clothes, as well as providing further support with energy bills.

Iain Newman, Dudley Council's director of finance and legal services, said: “The council has been awarded £5.2 million in the latest round of the Government’s household support fund, which runs until the end of March 2024.

“As in previous rounds, a majority of the money is being distributed through key council services and organisations within the voluntary sector to get help to those they are aware of and who are the most vulnerable.

“A proportion of the fund has also been set aside to help eligible residents who contact the council in need. This means people will be able to apply for grants of up to £175 once the application process opens.”

A spokesperson for Sandwell Council said: “The Government has allocated £6.9 million in Household Support Fund (HSF) to Sandwell to cover the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

“Officers are now working swiftly on plans for getting this money to those most in need.

“Previously we have used this funding for free school meal vouchers during holidays and payments to people on low incomes.

“We are also looking at how we can use this money to also help households not in receipt of benefits but likely to be affected by the cost of living increase over the coming months.”

Wolverhampton Council said it was in the process of drawing up a plan for how the latest round of the Household Support Fund should be used over the coming year.

Walsall Council said it would be consulting and working with partners, but that it would be making some initial payments in the first two weeks of April to support families in the holidays.

The Household Support Fund was first launched on October 6, 2021, and has been extended several times.

The latest extension lasts until March 31, 2024 and represents the fourth edition of the fund.