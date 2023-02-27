Future uncertain for leisure and gym industry as bosses struggle to balance books amid energy crisis

Chris Derbyshire said leisure centres in Cannock and Rugeley were at a critical point

The continuing energy crisis and wholesale price of electricity and gas increasing has been causing businesses to look at measures to cut costs and, in some cases, close down altogether.

Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles manage Cannock and Rugeley’s swimming pools for Cannock Chase District Council and managing director Chris Derbyshire said it was at a critical point and had looked at ways of balancing the books.

He said: "We've seen energy costs in terms of electric and gas increase by £950,000 over the past 12 months and it's only been manageable because of the partnership between us and Cannock Chase District Council.

"The council has shown incredible commitment and investment in continuing to provide leisure and cultural services and we have done everything we can to reduce the arrears without cutting services as these are community assets and we need as many residents able to use it as possible.

"However, I do think we're at the critical point and Swim England have said that two pools will close in the next 12 months and but for the support of the authority, it would be a difficult conversation that we'd be having.

"I think there's got to be some government support and intervention to save leisure services."

Mr Derbyshire's view was agreed with by Cannock Chase District Council leader Councillor Olivia Lyons, who said: "I think the cost of living challenges have affected everyone and it's a priority for us as a local authority to make sure we support our partners and ensure leisure is open to everyone."

In Bilston, Iron Masters Gym owner Santino Sellick said the cost of living crisis had had an impact on the way he was able to run his gym and spoke of potential challenges going forwards.

He said: "Our electricity bills have gone through the roof, with a rise of around 60 per cent between this year and last year and we've had to make sure we are very specific in terms of our usage at the moment.

"Previously, where we would have the lights on all day, we're having to monitor it a lot closer and put in things like energy-efficient radiators and not having the heating on all day, but putting it on for a few hours, then off, then back on.

"We're in a demanding business where we have to stay open seven days a week and it's difficult for us if we have to close at any time.

"I do worry for the future as it's hard to know what is coming next and while, as a business, we are ok and can manage, the future is bleak for other places in our industry who might have to shut up shop."

Across the city, Phil Goodall from Energie Fitness Wolverhampton was also looking at how to reduce costs at the gym on the A41 Bilston Road.

He said: "Our bills have been going up and up and we're looking at ways to cut costs without changing what we do or cutting down on classes.