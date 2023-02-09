Row erupts over closure of Stourbridge's Crystal Leisure Centre cafe

The café at Crystal Leisure Centre will shut its door on March 31.

Conservative Councillor Patrick Harley, who runs Dudley Council, said he stood by the decision to close the site at the Crystal Leisure Centre in March.

But the move has come under fire from Labour councillors who said the café had been "abandoned" and people in Stourbridge had been "let down".

Councillor Cat Eccles, who represents Wollaston and Stourbridge Town, said: "The Crystal Café has been abandoned by the Conservatives on Dudley Council. When they moved it upstairs, parents were able to use it while watching their children in the pool.

"However, it was never promoted well to centre users in it’s new location – the cabinet member says that people can use other outlets in the town but when parking is for a maximum of two hours, there just isn't time to hot foot it elsewhere.

"This is no way to make such an important decision and once again the Conservatives have let Stourbridge people down."

And fellow Labour Councillor Parmjit Sahota, who represents Halesowen North, said the authority had acted "without due process" and he is calling for an urgent meeting over the issue.

But Councillor Harley hit back at the criticism and said the closure on March 31 was necessary and reiterated the café was underused and a "heavy loss maker".

He said: "The Labour councillors have abandoned their senses – I agree with cabinet members on this decision.

"It stuck out like a sore thumb as a heavy loss marker, if people were using it in any relevant numbers then there wouldn't be financial pressures, but clearly people weren't using the service.

"If we get round to 'phase two' of the leisure centre refurbishment, then the café will be moving to the ground floor which I think will be easier to use, but this won't be for some time."