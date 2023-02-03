Building society launches fund to support community heroes

Dudley Building Society has launched the initiative and is keen to support those who are helping the community during the cost of living crisis.

Bosses are asking members of the community to nominate charities, organisations or individuals who would benefit from a portion of the funding.

The society’s community support fund will be allocated to a range of nominees.

Amy Morgan, marketing and communications manager, said: “At Dudley Building Society, we are proud to be at the heart of our community.

"We are dedicated to supporting the local community during the cost of living crisis, so we have dedicated this fund towards supporting community heroes.

"We look forward to seeing how we can help the community through the fund, and hope that we can make a positive difference to the community.“

To make your nomination visit dudleybuildingsociety.co.uk/community-support-fund, or ask for a nomination form in one of its five branches.