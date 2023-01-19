Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chancellor urged not to raise fuel duty amid claims average Black Country family faces £300 annual increase

By Peter MadeleyWalsallCost of livingPublished: Comments

Labour has urged ministers to rule out a fuel duty increase after claiming annual costs for the average Black Country family could rise by almost £300.

Fuel prices could hit historic highs if fuel duty increases, Labour has warned [Peter Byrne/PA Wire]
Fuel prices could hit historic highs if fuel duty increases, Labour has warned [Peter Byrne/PA Wire]

Analysis of data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows families across the region will spend £295-a-year more at the pump than they were in 2019 should fuel duty rise.

It has prompted Sir Keir Starmer's party to call on the Government to ensure a freeze on the duty at the next budget, which is scheduled for March 15.

Fuel duty has been kept at 52.95p a litre since 2011. It was slashed by 5p a litre in the spring statement last year, a measure which the Treasury said would save the average car driver around £100-a-year.

Labour says "any headroom" in the budget should go towards the cost of living crisis as a priority – starting by ensuring there is no rise in fuel duty. A failure to act could see petrol prices spike by 12p-a-litre, the party warned.

Walsall South MP Valerie Vaz

Valerie Vaz, MP for Walsall South, said successive Conservative governments had left people in the West Midlands "exposed to an energy crisis".

"That’s why Labour is calling on the Chancellor to rule out any further rise on fuel duty in his next budget.

"If he doesn’t act, this could add an extra 12p to a litre of petrol, taking already record high prices through the roof."

In the autumn statement in November, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said "no decision" had been made on whether to increase the rate of fuel duty.

Petrol prices hit historic highs last year but have dropped in recent weeks, falling below 150p-a-litre for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine

The average cost of a litre of unleaded has fallen by 42p from its record high of 191.5p in July, a decrease the AA described as "a huge relief for drivers".

Lower prices at the pump are viewed as a key reason behind inflation easing back from 10.7 per cent to 10.5 per cent between November and December.

Cost of living
News
Politics
Walsall
Local Hubs
Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News