Over 20,000 homeless in West Midlands, says charity - half of them children

Shelter, which broke down the Government data, said it amounted to one in 292 people being without a home as it called for action.

A total of 190 people are sleeping rough on any given night, with a further 18,980 in temporary accommodation, most of whom are families, said Shelter.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “The new year should be a time of hope, but this isn’t the case for the 20,400 homeless people in the West Midlands who are facing a truly bleak 2023. A cold doorway or a grotty hostel room is not a home, but this is reality for too many people today.

“Our frontline advisers are working tirelessly to help people who are desperate to escape homelessness - from the parents doing all they can to provide some shred of a normal family life while stuck in an emergency B&B, to the person terrified of another night sleeping rough.

“With private rents and living costs continuing to soar, thousands of people are not just facing a winter of worry, they are at risk of losing the roof over their head. At Shelter, we are bracing ourselves for a sharp rise in homelessness in 2023. More than ever, we will be relying on the public’s generosity to help us support and campaign for all those fighting for a safe home.”

Shelter is issuing an urgent appeal for public support as it braces for a sharp rise in homelessness in 2023. An average of 85 calls per day from people in the West Midlands are made to the charity’s emergency helpline.