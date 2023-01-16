Cost of living crisis: Temple proud to feed those in need despite rising costs

The work goes on at Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick to continue to feed people at the Langar kitchen despite rising costs

Guru Nanak Gurdwara in High Street, Smethwick, has been a leader in the community during the cost-of-living crisis, providing a communal meal to anyone who needs it a meal from the kitchen at the Gurdwara on Smethwick High Street.

The Seva (meaning ‘selfless service’, which is a way of life for many Sikhs) has helped many people, including lots of local students, to get a hot meal, but has come at an increased cost to the Gurdwara.

Gurdwara assistant treasurer Sarbjit Singh said there had been around a 30 per cent increase in both the costs of food to prepare and make the meals, as well as in the size of the congregation attending.

He said: “On average, I think we have seen the food bills increase by up to 25 to 30 per cent and we have gone from around 10,000 people a week attending the Gurwara to around 14,000 to 15,000 who have come to the Gurdwara for Langar. I think the press attention we have had has helped to bring people in, with a lot more students coming in from across the Midlands.

“I think the main cost has been on the butter we use for cooking and for making the roti and we have also seen increased costs for things like milk and tea bags.” Mr Singh said that while the cost of supplying Langar had increased, it wouldn’t stop the Gurdwara from continuing its work of helping people and providing a free meal to anyone who needs it, saying that the congregation had come together to help with the costs.

He said: “The congregation have shared the cost with the Gurdwara and have increased their donations as well.

“We also asked them to only eat what they need when they come to the kitchen and not leave any food waste behind so that other members can have a meal.”

While the numbers have increased, the service by those observing Seva by volunteering in the kitchen has been unwavering, with Mr Singh saying it showed the community spirit of the Gurdwara in Smethwick and the wider area.

He said: “We feel a sense of pride with being able to help the community with these meals as it is part of the three pillars of Sikhism, which is sharing, and follows the work of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who started Langar 550 years ago.

“The doors are open every day from 4am in the morning to 8pm at night, seven days a week, and as long as people follow the code of conduct by washing their hands, wearing a head dress, taking off their shoes and not being under the influence of drugs or drink, they are welcome.

“We are non-judgemental and welcome everyone in to take a meal, which is all vegetarian, and the men and women who volunteer here have continued to do their work, which has made this congregation stronger.”

Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick are also getting ready to run food donations to the Black Country Food Bank.