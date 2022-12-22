Library and mosque to become 'warm spaces' on Christmas Day for people in Sandwell

West Bromwich library

West Bromwich's Central Library and the Jamia Mosque Anwar Trust, in Smethwick, will both be open for six hours to help residents facing difficulty.

And people will be able to keep warm – and have a hot drink – every day of the festive season at a string of different sites which are opening up to help.

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, leader of Sandwell Council, said: "We know our warm spaces are really valued by many people and we felt it was important we did everything possible to make them available between Christmas and New Year.

“Our libraries would usually be closed during this period, so I would like to thank the staff who are providing this really important service over the Christmas break. More than 11,000 people a week are coming into our libraries and many of those people need somewhere warm and safe.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer a place to keep warm and have a hot drink every day of the Christmas holidays. And we’re very lucky in Sandwell to have fantastic community and voluntary groups who are also opening their Warm Spaces over the holiday period.”

Warm Spaces are free to access and provide a hot drink and somewhere to charge phones and other devices. People can also have a chat with staff about other support services available. Get advice and information about benefits, energy support, managing bills, how local charities can help, and how to access community support to combat isolation.

Here's where and when you can find a warm space in Sandwell over the Christmas and New Year holiday period:

Christmas Eve (December 24)

All Sandwell Council libraries will continue to be Warm Spaces on Christmas Eve during their normal Saturday opening hours.

Christmas Day (December 25)

Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ - 10am - 4pm

Jamia Mosque Anwar Trust, Windmill Lane, Smethwick, B66 3EU – 12pm-6pm

December 26:

Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ - 10am - 4pm

Jamia Mosque Anwar Trust, Windmill Lane, Smethwick, B66 3EU - 9am-8pm

December 27:

Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ - 10am - 4pm

Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick, B66 1AA - 10am - 4pm

Illeys Community Association, Victoria Park Skills Centre, Smethwick, B66 3PU - 9.30am-2pm

Oldbury Salvation Army, Merton Close (off Pound Road), Oldbury, B68 8NG – 9.30am-6.30pm

Jamia Mosque Anwar Trust, Windmill Lane, Smethwick, B66 3EU - 9am-8pm

December 28:

Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ - 10am - 4pm

Blackheath, 145 High Street, Blackheath, B65 0EA - 10am - 4pm

Oldbury Library, Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, B69 3DB - 10am - 4pm

Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick, B66 1AA - 10am - 4pm

Wednesbury Library, Walsall Street, Wednesbury, WS10 9EH - 10am - 4pm

Life in Community CIC, St John's Hall, Upper Church Lane, Tipton, DY4 9ND -12pm -5.30pm

Leabrook Methodist Church, Leabrook Road North, Wednesbury, WS10 7LY -10am-12.30pm

Jamia Mosque Anwar Trust, Windmill Lane, Smethwick, B66 3EU - 9am-8pm

4CommunityTrust, 4CT Hub, Wiltshire Way, Hateley Heath, B71 1JU - 10am – 2.30pm

December 29:

Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ - 10am - 4pm

Blackheath Library, 145 High Street, Blackheath, B65 0EA - 10am - 4pm

Glebefields Library, St Marks Road, Tipton, DY4 0SZ - 10am - 4pm

Oldbury Library, Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, B69 3DB - 10am - 4pm

Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick, B66 1AA - 10am - 4pm

Wednesbury Library, Walsall Street, Wednesbury, WS10 9EH - 10am - 4pm

4CommunityTrust, 4CT Hub, Wiltshire Way, Hateley Heath, B71 1JU – 10am-2.30pm

West Bromwich Dartmouth CC, Birmingham Road, West Bromwich, B71 4JQ – 4pm-11pm

Jamia Mosque Anwar Trust, Windmill Lane, Smethwick, B66 3EU - 9am-8pm

December 30:

Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ - 10am - 4pm

Oldbury Library, Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, B69 3DB - 10am - 4pm

Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick, B66 1AA - 10am - 4pm

Ileys Community Association, Victoria Park Skills Centre, Smethwick, B66 3PU - 3pm-7pm

Wednesbury Sons of Rest, Foley Street, Wednesbury, WS10 9HG – 10:30am – 1pm

Jamia Mosque Anwar Trust, Windmill Lane, Smethwick, B66 3EU -9am-8pm

4CommunityTrust, 4CT Hub, Wiltshire Way, Hateley Heath, B71 1JU – 10am-2pm

New Year's Eve (December 31)

All Sandwell Council libraries will be Warm Spaces on New Year's Eve during their normal Saturday opening hours.

New Year's Day (January 1)

Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ - 10am - 4pm

West Bromwich Dartmouth CC, Birmingham Road, West Bromwich, B71 4JQ -10am-8pm

Jamia Mosque Anwar Trust, Windmill Lane, Smethwick, B66 3EU – 12pm-6pm

January 2:

Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ - 10am - 4pm

Blackheath, 145 High Street, Blackheath, B65 0EA - 10am - 4pm

Glebefields Library, St Marks Road, Tipton, DY4 0SZ - 10am - 4pm

Oldbury Library, Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, B69 3DB - 10am - 4pm

Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick, B66 1AA - 10am - 4pm

Wednesbury Library, Walsall Street, Wednesbury, WS10 9EH - 10am - 4pm

Jamia Mosque Anwar Trust, Windmill Lane, Smethwick, B66 3EU – 9am-8pm