Cheapest fuel in the Black Country - one remains unbeaten

Blakenhall service station. Photo: Facebook Blakenhall Services

Blakenhall Service Station, on Dudley Road, is currently selling petrol at 136.6p, and diesel at 156.6p, which makes it one of the cheapest stations across the West Midlands and the whole of the UK.

Operations manager Sanjeev Lal, says it is all about giving back to the community at a time of giving, and also because they have received great support from far and wide, and they plan to continue to do the very best they can to keep prices low.

He said: "We will continue to do it as much as we can, as we want everyone to benefit - it's even far and beyond the local community now, we have been receiving lots of support from far and wide.

"We have marshals out there in the cold working to help flow of traffic, and have invested in another till to help speed up transactions and make it a smoother, faster process.

"At the moment our prices are approximately 20 to 30 pence cheaper than the likes of Shell and BP, and it's all because we want people to know they can rely on us.

"We want to make sure our community is inspired and boosted. We haven't forgotten the community - it works vice versa, they support us and we help.

"People are struggling with bills, we've noticed a lot of elderly people are coming to save any amount they can. So we have seen the impact that our prices have had on the community and we want them to know that we are thinking of them and help them get through the winter."

These were the best prices in the area on Friday according to petrol-prices.com.

Cheapest petrol in Wolverhampton and the Black Country

TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton - 136.6p

Morrisons, Market Street, Bilston - 146.7p

Tesco, Penn Road, Wolverhampton - 147.9p

Esso Ablewell Service Station, Ablewell Street, Walsall - 147.9p

Sainsbury's, Raglan Street, Wolverhampton - 148.9p

Sainsbury's, Coleridge Drive, Wolverhampton - 148.9p

Texaco, Co-op School Road, Wombourne - 148.9

Morrisons, Middle Piece Way, Willenhall - 149.7p

Asda, Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury - 149.7p

Asda, The Boulevard, Dudley - 149.7p

Cheapest diesel in Wolverhampton and the Black Country