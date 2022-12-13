More 'warm spaces' could open up in region as temperatures set to drop as low as -8C

Leader of Wolverhampton Council Ian Brookfield shares a drink and a chat with Nina and her mother Kasia at Big Venture Centre, one of the designated warm spaces

The big chill is set to continue in the region, with the lowest temperatures of the winter so far. Temperatures this week will dip as low as -8C (18F) in some areas at night and barely above freezing in the day.

A wide range of buildings across the region are now opening their doors to provide a warm welcome, as well as a warm space and somewhere to charge devices, connect to Wi-fi and get a hot drink.

Forecasters say the cold snap, which brought the first snow of the winter at the weekend, will continue until Monday of next week. Milder wet weather is then expected to arrive, which has the potential to dump snow on the region before a thaw sets in.

In Wolverhampton, there are 38 warm spaces open and council bosses say there has been an upturn in usage over the last week.

A spokeswoman for Wolverhampton Council said: "All the managers are reporting that the plummeting temperatures have brought more people in. There's been a noticeable increase since last week.

"We will consider whether we need to open up any more warm spaces over the Christmas and New Year period. If the need is there we would look to expand it in the future."

The council is also running a free shuttle bus to warm spaces for vulnerable people, which can be booked via the authority's website.

Elsewhere, Walsall Council leader Mike Bird says the authority will not be using council buildings as warm spaces but the council is working with churches and community associations which may offer a place to go.

Sandwell Council said warm spaces are being offered at its 19 libraries, three community centres and seven leisure centres, while 31 voluntary and community organisations are also accommodating people in the area.

Bosses revealed there has been a sharp rise in the number of visitors to libraries over the past month.

A council spokesman said: "We know residents are worried about the rising cost of living. So, we’re providing warm spaces – these are free, safe and supportive spaces you can visit during the colder months.

"The week ending November 6 saw 9,140 visits to our libraries, for week ending December 4, there were 11,532.

"So far, in our libraries, we’ve served 4,404 hot drinks and charged 478 devices."

Dudley Council has linked up with the Council for Voluntary Service to set up a network warm spaces, including churches, health centres and Scout huts. Staffordshire councils also have lists of available warm spaces.

It comes as food banks in the region say they are monitoring weather conditions in case any contingency plans need to be put in place.

And emergency services are also reminding people about the dangers of playing near or on frozen bodies of water.

The warning comes following the tragic deaths of three young boys after falling into an icy lake in Solihull.

Rob Barber, chief fire officer at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Although frozen water may look picturesque and safe to walk on, it is not. It is very dangerous and can have fatal consequences.

“Ice can easily break, you do not know how deep the water is below, Freezing water can then cause cold water shock.

“We are urging people not to put their lives at risk by venturing onto frozen water."

Staffordshire County Council’s communities leader, Victoria Wilson, added: “We are all deeply saddened with the deaths of the three boys in Solihull and our thoughts are very much with their families and friends.