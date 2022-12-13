Friendship and warm welcome vital as bitter chill takes hold

Toni Watton, Sharon Pritchard and Alison Milligan share a drink and a laugh at Murray Hall

The Warm Spaces Scheme has seen libraries, community centres and other venues across Wolverhampton, Sandwell and Dudley open their doors to the public as a place to get out of the cold.

With help from councils and voluntary organisations, the warm spaces run at different times during the week, providing a room or area which is heated and with hot drinks and food alongside for anyone to come in and use.

After the most recent cold snap, which has seen snow fall and temperatures drop, places such as Murray Hall Community Trust in Tipton have become a vital part of the community for people looking to escape the cold and find a friendly warm place.

The centre on St Mark's Road is open from Monday to Friday from 10am and 4pm, with a room and seating area set aside as the Warm Space, and tea and coffee making facilities alongside a selection of biscuits.

Toni Watton and Sharon Pritchard are part of Murray Hall, but also make use of the warm space

People and Culture executive Tracey Medlyn said Murray Hall had strong links with the community.

She said: "I think it's an opportunity for us to show what the services are that we can provide and we're very keen to have a chat with the people who use the space to introduce our services to them and ways we can support them.

"For example, we can provide free digital training so that they can, perhaps, improve their IT skills, learn to pay bills online, look for more competitive fuel tariffs and lots of other things linked to this service."

Ms Medlyn said the centre had been welcoming an average of 25 people a week since the start of the scheme and said she expected that number to increase as the weather got colder.

She said: "I think because of the tough economic times we are dealing with, it's going to prompt a lot of people to think about other ways to keep warm.

"We might appeal to people as we provide so many wraparound services, as well as a warm, welcoming environment and experts who can help with digital skills.

"It's sad, in a way, that it's come to this as we shouldn't need to have this in 2022, but it is and we want this to be a friendly place where you meet friendly faces."

Volunteer Mandeep Kaur shows off one of the warm packs

People attending the warm space at Murray Hall are also able to leave with a warm pack, which contains items such as a hot drinks container, blanket, pack of soup, gloves socks and hand warmers.

Among the people accessing the warm space were volunteers Sharon Pritchard and Alison Mulligan, both of whom had been service users previously at Murray Hall, and both said they felt the place was warm, welcoming and helped to build friendships.

Sharon said: "It's just a nice place for people to come and I think it speaks for itself when you want to look at what a warm space is.

"I think in this day and age, everyone needs a friendly voice and a warm space and what makes this place special is the staff, volunteers and everyone here who make it so welcoming."

Tracey Medlyn and Steve Carrigan enjoy a cup of tea in the warm space, which Tracey said was vital for the community

Alison said: "It's a place where you feel like a member of the family and you're treated as an equal and I've made some great friends here.