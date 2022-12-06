Plea for winter clothing to be donated to Black Country charity

Wolverhampton Council has joined forces with community engagement charity ROC and First Abide CIC to support the Winter Coat Project and help keep people warm this winter.

Residents are encouraged to donate good quality, pre-loved coats, hats, scarves and gloves which can then be collected by others.

Donations can be made on weekdays until December 16 at Bingley Strengthening Families Hub, Norfolk Road, Pennfields WV3 0JE.

Anyone who needs a coat, hat, scarf or pair of gloves is then invited to come along to the same venue on December 17 to collect theirs.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "The Winter Coat Project is about providing practical support for our communities to keep people warm this winter in a dignified and respectful way, and it's also good for the environment as pre-loved clothing gets a new lease of life.

"So if you have an old coat hanging at the back of your wardrobe, or a hat, scarf or pair of gloves going spare, please bring them along to Bingley Strengthening Families Hub over the next few days.