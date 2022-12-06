Free cafe to help Dudley folk struggling with cost of living

Wendy Ewins from Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, centre, with Sarah Offley from Dudley Voice for Choice, far left, along with Steven, Tracy and Cameron from Lunch on the Run

The Cosy Cafe is based at the DY1 Community Building in Stafford Street, Dudley, and will be open Tuesday and Thursday from 4pm to 6pm over winter.

Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has teamed up with advocacy charity Dudley Voices for Choice and social enterprise Lunch on the Run to launch the cafe, which was opening at 4pm.

As well as providing a warm and welcoming space, the Cosy Cafe has created employment opportunities for people with learning disabilities and autistic people. They will be joined by volunteers who are giving their time to help make the Cosy Cafe a success.

Wendy Ewins, head of commissioning and case management for learning disabilities and autism at Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Many people will be struggling as winter hits, so we wanted to create a place that could help to ease some of those difficulties for our communities.

“Not only is the Cosy Cafe offering much-needed support, it is also creating paid work opportunities for our citizens who have learning disabilities or who are autistic. They face significant barriers to access employment, so we hope this opportunity will give them experience and confidence for the future.

“It’s great to work with our partners in Dudley to create the Cosy Cafe and I want to thank the volunteers who have donated their time to help.

“I urge anyone who needs time away from a cold home or simply a friendly face to chat to over a cup of tea, to come along to the Cosy Cafe where you are guaranteed a warm welcome.”

Volunteers are still needed to help serve food and drinks and chat with people who come along. No experience is needed and all food safety training will be provided.