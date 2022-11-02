Walsall community hub starts free breakfast club to tackle cost of living crisis

Enjoying breakfast at a new free breakfast club are Declan Hunt, aged 11, and Keeley Glover, aged 13

Midland Langar Seva Society Community Hub, in Bloxwich, launched the breakfast club on Tuesday, offering free food for all children aged four to 11.

Over the past six years, the hub has donated bread, milk, and cereals to schools across the West Midlands, but amid the rising cost of living, they decided to take further action and start their own initiative at the hub.

The club will provide a healthy, warm breakfast every weekday morning between 7.30am and 8.30am.

A spokesperson for the club said: "No child should ever go to school hungry, and we hope that this will start their days right to have the most impact in the classroom.

"Hopefully this additional resource will provide some support to those families during these tough economic times.

"It will also give an opportunity for children to socialise before school and help form friendships which we hope will also be beneficial to their mental health."

Midland Langar Seva Society (MLSS) was established in October 2013 in Walsall, providing hot food and drink to schools, safe houses, those living on the street and people on the poverty line.

It has expanded exponentially over the last five years, supporting over 30,000 people in need across the UK.

The group distributes approximately 37,000 meals a month, with over 500 volunteers and a fleet of vehicles, making it one of the largest homeless charities in the UK.

As well as serving vegetarian food to cater to people from all backgrounds, the charity distributes clothes, blankets, footwear, winter clothes and hygiene projects.

MLSS continues to expand, with new initiatives for schools, veterans, and women's refuge centres, and now offers 24-hour emergency parcel drop-off.