Almost 30 venues in Sandwell to open their doors as 'warm spaces' during colder months

It comes as the cost of living crisis is impacting households, with rising energy, fuel and food prices affecting everyone.

All Sandwell’s 19 libraries and three community centres will be providing a warm welcome place that anyone can visit. Seven leisure centres will also open on Sundays only.

The warm spaces will also serve as a chance to have a chat with staff about the other support services available which include help and information ranging from benefits, energy support, help from local charities, managing bills as well as access to community support to combat isolation.

All participating buildings will provide the opportunity to be able to connect digitally, charge devices and have a hot drink.

With many households having to cut back on essential items or dip into savings to meet rising living costs, the council is working in partnership with community organisations to make sure everyone has the opportunity to access help when they need it.

The council has also launched a small grant programme for voluntary and community sector organisations to keep their buildings open over the winter months as warm spaces.

People can keep an eye on the sandwell.gov.uk/supportingsandwell webpage for the latest information.

Leader of Sandwell Council, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, said: “Libraries and community centres have always provided a safe space and warm welcome to our communities. As we enter the winter months, we are taking practical steps to support people in their community who need it the most.

“These include warm spaces across all six towns in Sandwell as well other important initiatives that are aimed at both addressing immediate hardship and building longer-term financial resilience and wellbeing.

“We know how much people are already struggling with rising energy prices and this network of warm spaces is just a part of our response.

“We saw the response from our community throughout the pandemic, as local groups stepped up to support those in need of help and know that we can maximise our impact by working in partnership with our local voluntary and faith organisations.