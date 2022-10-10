Foodbanks in Wolverhampton faced with groups attempting to use services to make profit

Guru Ji Singh is trying to combat the issue

Volunteers say they are having to speak to their users on the phone first instead of giving food away on a first come first serve basis.

Guru Ji Singh runs foodbanks for the blind, disabled, elderly and destitute in Bilston and Wolverhampton.

He told the Express & Star: "We have seen foodbank users turn up pick up food parcels and then put them up for sale online hours afterwards.

"We cannot keep letting this happen because I have never seen people so desperate as they are now and I have been working in this sector for 30 years."

He added: "We have now got a phoneline for people to ring instead of just saying where there is free food as people will abuse the system.

"We also have begun serving people hot food which has already been cooked – that way we know people are getting a few warm meals a week and they cannot sell it on."

He added: "What our long term plan is to rent a unit somewhere in Wolverhampton and prepare food daily where anyone can turn up and eat as much as they want for a few pound.

"When you work hard trying to raise money and food for a foodbank like ours its upsetting knowing there are people out there ready to abuse our goodwill."

Foodbanks and soup kitchens had largely disappeared from when they were commonplace during the Depression in the 1930s, however, in the last 10 years they have returned and are in constant demand.

Some require a referral from the job centre or benefits agency to give food away whereas others will help anyone in need.