Hundreds of jobs and training opportunities on offer at one of Dudley's largest jobs fairs

Dudley South MP Mike Wood is looking to help more people find jobs at his Apprenticeship and Skills Fair (Photo taken at previous jobs fair)

Dudley South MP Mike Wood is hosting his eighth annual jobs and skills fair at Merry Hill with a series of firms also taking part.

More than 40 businesses and other organisations will be offering information to jobseekers on October 6 between 11am and 3pm.

Employers such as Smyths Toys Superstore, Flannery Plant Hire, West Midlands Police, HM Prison & Probation Service, the Army, Lloyds Bank, and many more will be on hand to provide vacancy details to job seekers.

Education and training providers Dudley College, Halesowen College, Walsall College, Wolverhampton College, and others will also be on hand to promote the hundreds of different careers paths they provide.

Mr Wood said: “We were incredibly pleased with how successful last year’s event was here at Merry Hill, especially as so many people said they found it useful in helping them find the next step in their career.

“We are hoping this year’s event will be even more of a success and we have some fantastic employers who will be offering information on the day.

“As always, the event is completely free to attend, so I would urge anyone who is considering a new career challenge to come along and see what these organisations have to offer.”

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill said: “We’re proud to have the opportunity to sponsor and host The Dudley South Jobs and Skills Fair again. The event provides invaluable training and employment opportunities for the local area, and it’s always a pleasure to be a part of.

"We support over 8,000 jobs across Merry Hill and we know we’re in a unique position to champion employment in the area. Hosting the jobs fair helps us back the mission to match local job seekers with their perfect position.

“Whether you want to kick-off your career, learn more about various industries or embark on a different career path, we encourage everyone to come down to the centre and get a sense of the great opportunities on offer.”