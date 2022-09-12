Independent cinema slashes ticket prices to under £5 in response to cost of living crisis

Lume Cinema has announced it has dropped its ticket prices to £4.95

The Lume Cinema, situated in the heart of Kidderminster, has announced it has dropped its ticket prices to £4.95 for the foreseeable future for standard screenings.

Lee Nabbs, marketer and programmer at the cinema, said: "We understand that a lot of people are currently feeling or are worried about rising household costs, it is hitting everybody hard.

"As a cinema, we are also feeling the pinch, but we also feel that we are all in this together. We may not be able to reduce energy prices, but we can try and offer affordable entertainment for our local community.

The owners of the Lume cinema were also inspired by the response to the National Cinema Day which was developed by the cross-industry body Cinema First and supported by the Film Distributors’ Association and the UK Cinema Association to offer reduced-priced tickets for one day on September 3.