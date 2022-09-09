Royal Mail workers gather at Wolverhampton picket lines in fresh strikes over pay

Communication Workers Union deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger addressing postal delivery workers outside the Royal Mail centre, in Sun Street, Wolverhampton

Deputy General Secretary postal Communication Workers Union Terry Pullinger addressed delivery staff on a tour of the region's mail offices after members voted to reject a two per cent pay offer.

Around 200 delivery workers attended a rally, in Sun Street, Wolverhampton, to hear him lead calls for a better offer from the management.

Mr Pullinger said: "We've already taken two days of action and the support is increasing. It is massive. Our ballot results were unbelievable. Our second ballot result was a 98.7 per cent yes vote. It shows 100 per cent of people backing this trade union.

"That's over 86,000 people voting, as well as the effects of the cost of living crisis. They’ve lost trust and confidence totally in the leadership now and to be treated like this, coming out of a pandemic, and having a two per cent pay rise imposed is what the strike is about.

Terry Pullinger greeting striking postal staff

"The change proposals put to us are totally unacceptable. They will wreck the jobs of our members. They will wreck the job prospects of the next generation of postal workers and they will wreck this public service. This is a corporate raid.

"This is gathering together all the most profitable bits of the Royal Mail group and then leaving the public service element our great universal service. A service that goes everywhere six days a week, that makes sure people everybody has got social inclusion whether you're digitally, economically or geographically isolated a postal worker gets to you.

"That concept is over 500 years old and it proved its relevance once again during a pandemic and it will prove its relevance especially at a time when you're seeing a financial crisis and a possible recession. But these people just want to rate it for the profit and leave the rest.

"We had an agreement. It's only just over a year old. They're trying to tear up that agreement. They know if they defeat the union they can do whatever they like to destroy public service. And we're not going to have that."

Delivery workers on the picket line outside the Royal Mail Delivery Office, in Wolverhampton

Postman Peter Burton, 52, has delivered letters to homes in Wolverhampton and Wombourne for 20 years.

"We have worked through the pandemic and all the gaffers have had their pay rises, but we have got nothing out of it. It's not fair," Mr Burton, of Sedgley, said.

The union's Wolverhampton branch sub delivery representative Phil Reade added: "It's been an amazing turnout. I think the management need to realise that we're not going away.

"We are striking for our rights."

Royal Mail bosses have denied trade union claims that it is in “secret talks” over a possible sale to its its largest shareholder the private equity Luxembourg-based firm Vesa Equity Investment.