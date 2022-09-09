Energy crisis: Emergency package is positive but more could be done, say food banks

Jen Coleman, with Paul Oscroft and John Freeman, from Black Country Food Bank

Food banks previously warned that many people will not cope with the winter months as grocery prices rise and fuel bills spiral.

And many collection points explained how they are finding it hard to cope with demand.

But Vicki Pinter, warehouse manager at Cannock Food Bank, today said the new measures set out by Liz Truss would go some way to helping struggling families.

She said: "We have seen an increasing number of people since July, a rise of about 50 to 60 per cent.

"Prices are hiking and people are tight on money. Our donations are down and we are trying to do our best to fill our shelves.

"There are a lot of hardworking people who cannot afford food because they have other things to pay for. What she has announced will help families."

In the period December 2021 to August 2022 the project had fed 4,837 adults and children which equates to 39,375 meals, compared to 6,522 people from December 2020 to November 2021.

The Good Shepherd, in Wolverhampton, has worked for more than 50 years to support homeless people and people in need across the city, providing hot food and food parcels, as well as support around housing, finances and mental health.

CEO Tom Hayden said the measures announced by the Government – which includes preventing the average annual family bill in Britain soaring past £2,500 for two years from this autumn – do not go far enough.

"It's nowhere near enough," he said. "People are struggling now and have been facing the reality of 'heat or eat'.

"Even going up to £2,500 will push people into poverty."

Black Country Food Bank chief executive Jen Coleman said it was positive but more could be done.

She said: "I think it will help but that's still a massive amount for families, who are already struggling with the cost of living crisis. Even people in employment are struggling.

"That is a very quick reaction and is positive but there's still a lot more to be done."

Speaking about recent demand, she said: "We are really busy. The phones are ringing off the hook.