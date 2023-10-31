Experienced new MD appointed by Evolution Claims Management

Russell Crewe

Mr Crewe, who was most recently chief operating officer – property and niche claims for professional services and technology specialists Davies Group, is to join Evolution, which has built its reputation by using tech to handle claims for the UK’s top insurance brands.

Drawing on a wealth of experience in growing insurance claims businesses, Russell will join Evolution on March 1.

He was business unit director – claims management for Direct Group from 2012 until it was acquired by Davies Group in 2018. Russell has also held the role of director – loss adjusting services for Merlin Claims.

Mr Crewe said: “I am delighted to be joining Evolution Claims Management as it is a business with huge potential to grow rapidly, building on the progress which the team has made to date.

“I know many of the key people well, which was a massive draw for wanting to join. Having worked in the insurance industry for more than 30 years and having held senior roles since 2002, I am looking forward to working with the team to bring further success to Evolution.”

Evolution was launched in 2016 to deliver industry leading customer experience in claims management and building repairs for leading insurance brands.

Privately owned and promoted as “an honest, transparent partner” for insurers, Evolution offers a fixed fee model whereby charges remain the same regardless of the repair value.

Chief executive Darren Cooper said: “We are pleased to appoint Russell to the role of managing director to lead the business to further rapid growth as we shape a strong future for Evolution Claims Management.

“Bringing in somebody of his calibre, with the experience of developing insurance businesses and significant leadership skills, will enable us to achieve key goals including delivering great customer service and growing a reputation as a totally transparent supplier who listens to what clients want.”

The business has made a number of recent appointments to the senior management team, with Martin Thompson promoted to the role of chief operating officer.

The appointment comes on the back of Evolution launching a recruitment drive to continue increasing revenues and its client base, having experienced strong year on year growth in both.