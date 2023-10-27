PwC appoints David Morris as regional leader for the Midlands

David Morris

He succeeds Matthew Hammond, who is taking on new roles after a decade as a regional leader.

Mr Morris, said: “It’s a privilege to take on the role as Midlands leader. Having been born and raised in the Midlands, with a career journey that has taken me around the globe, it’s a full circle moment to be stepping into this role to help shape the future of the Midlands firm.

“The region has so much to offer, from being quite literally a place of 1000 trades to the incredible talent and quality educational institutions we have on our doorstep. Having joined the firm in 2004 as a senior associate, I’ve seen first hand the career journey that PwC can offer and it’s a priority of mine to champion, nurture and develop the next generation.

“I take on this role during a time where some businesses are facing economic challenges as we head towards the end of 2023. That said, there are some real game-changing opportunities too, particularly around productivity, technology and ESG, and I’m keen to see how we can help businesses continue to promote this region as the place to be.

“Finally, I’d like to pay tribute to Matt and the fantastic work he has done over the last decade as our regional market leader; his efforts means he hands over a firm ready to take advantage of the opportunities presented.”

Mr Hammond initially led PwC’s West region for two years and has spent the last eight years leading PwC across the Midlands, whilst also being senior partner for the firm’s Birmingham office.

During that time, PwC’s Midlands practice has almost doubled in size, with investment in over 1,000 new roles and 44 new partners over the last eight years.

He led the fFirm’s investment, design and delivery of the award-winning One Chamberlain Square office in 2020.

Mr Hammond will continue to be based in Birmingham. He will add to his extensive multi-sectoral client portfolio, continue to lead PwC’s Strategic International Markets group, and has been appointed to Chair PwC’s Financial Crime business.

He will continue to chair the West Midlands Growth Company.

Mr Hammond, said: “It’s been an honour to lead the Midlands firm for the last eight years, during which we have delivered record growth through investments in our people and Partners, to serve the whole of the Midlands market. Congratulations to David on this appointment. This is a critical period for the region’s economy, and we have the strongest pipeline to deliver against as our clients seek increasing collaboration to meet their growth aspirations. I am confident that the breadth of industries across the region and the cross-sector insights and experiences this creates will enable Midlands businesses to capitalise on new and emerging technologies to feed the next stage of growth.

“I am very proud of what our people and partners have achieved over the last eight years."