New flights to Morocco from Birmingham

The Jet2 team launching the new flights at the airport

The UK’s largest tour operator and third largest airline will operate year-round from Birmingham to two destinations in Morocco – Agadir and Marrakech.

Flights and holidays are on sale for both winter 2024-2025 and summer 2025.

The companies will operate up to four weekly flights to Morocco from the airport, from October 2024 and run through to November 2025.

The company will operate two weekly flights to Marrakech from October 4 next year through to November 14, 2025.

The Agadir flights will operate twice a week between October 3 and November 16, 2025.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are thrilled to be giving customers and independent travel agents even more choice from Birmingham Airport thanks to the launch of Morocco as a brand-new destination. ."

He added: "We are incredibly excited about these new destinations, and we know how immensely popular they will be with our customers.

"This latest expansion demonstrates the strength of our growing business, and it comes on the back of customers and independent travel agents across the region choosing to travel with us time and time again."