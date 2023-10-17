New appointment to strengthen pallet network

Kerry Rayner has been appointed Network Development Manager at Pallet-Track

Kerry Rayner has been appointed network development manager at the Wolverhampton-based pallet network and brings more than 20 years’ experience to the role.

Having held roles at the Hazchem Network, TPN and Birmingham-based Pallet-Track Shareholder Member, PGS Global Logistics, Kerry has amassed a wealth of knowledge in the pallet sector.

She will now be utilising her experience and industry knowledge to build and strengthen Pallet-Track in key regions of the UK to future-proof the network as it continues its growth strategy.

Kerry said: “My overall goal is to ensure the network remains robust and resilient for the future so we can continue to deliver service excellence.

“Member engagement is one of our priorities and we will take a strategic approach to growing and strengthening the network for the future.

“I am excited to join Pallet-Track because of the long-term vision for the network and I feel that with my experience I can make a positive impact.

“From my time working for PGS Global Logistics as a Pallet-Track member, I can see how much investment and development has been made in every area of the business, particularly when it comes to technology.

“Pallet-Track is well-known in the industry for its core values and the loyalty of its members, and I’m delighted to be joining the best of the best.”

Kerry initially entered the logistics industry on an apprenticeship at Excel Logistics, where she completed NVQs in warehousing and distribution, customer service and team leading, before joining the Hazchem Network in 2004.

During her 13 years at the network, Kerry worked in all areas of the business and gained her forklift truck licence before specialising in member recruitment.

Lee Chambers, chief commercial officer at Pallet-Track, said: “Kerry is a seasoned logistics professional and a well-known name in the industry, with a proven track record in the sector.

“We are very pleased to welcome Kerry to the Pallet-Track team and we know that her skills will be invaluable as we grow and continue to strengthen the network.”