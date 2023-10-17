Law firm celebrates more success in legal rankings

Lawyer Charlotte Clode

Guy Birkett and Charlotte Clode, commercial litigation lawyers from West Midlands law firm FBC Manby Bowdler, were both named leading individuals, the highest a lawyer can achieve, in the world’s leading legal directory.

Angie Manley and Kimberly Mears from the contentious trusts & probate team and Elisabeth Glover from the commercial litigation team, were all singled out as a Rising Star in the 2024 rankings.

The Legal 500 uses a comprehensive research programme to assess the strengths of law firms in more than 150 jurisdictions.

FBC Manby Bowdler’s commercial litigation, family law and agriculture and estates teams were also ranked in the top tier by the high-profile law guide, with the personal tax, trusts & probate, personal injury and the debt recovery teams moving up to tier 2, a step up from the previous year’s rankings.

The 'professional and dynamic’ personal injury team was highlighted for being 'excellent listeners who are sympathetic and hardworking’ co-led by Tim Gray and Susan Todhunter, both based in the Wolverhampton office.

Shropshire-based Sarah Baugh and Tom Devey (agriculture and estates) and Anne Thomson (family law) were ranked as leading individuals in their field. Shrewsbury-based Suzanne Tucker (planning) ranked as Next Generation Partner, a new ranking from her previous Rising Star highlight last year.

FBC Manby Bowdler’s managing partner Neil Lloyd said: “The Legal 500 rankings reflect the result of months of extensive analysis in order to select the very best lawyers and law firms in the UK. We are delighted with the results.

“No fewer than 37 of our lawyers were mentioned in the guide this year, many of whom received new, higher rankings compared with the previous year, some being named for the very first time. Several of our teams also moved up to the next tier.

“I’m very proud of all our teams and individuals that have been recognised. These rankings are solely awarded on merit and further assures our clients that they are working with trusted, dedicated, top-ranked solicitors.”