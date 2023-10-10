Commission launched to champion business growth

Henrietta Brealey and Mark Taylor

Business Commission West Midlands involves leaders in enterprise, supported by expert advisors, who will forensically examine the opportunities for regional business and identify the action needed to seize them.

Led by an independent chairman and panel of private-sector commissioners drawn from a range of industries, the BCWM will undertake a mass engagement and research programme aimed at giving a meaningful voice to the regional business community.

The commission has been convened by the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce and Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce.

It will identify trends in business’ priorities and appetite for growth, outline key areas of change identified by local firms as required to enable further business growth, establish key areas perceived as strengths of the regional business environment and map existing initiatives, interventions and actors aimed at enabling business growth.

The BCWM will also recommend policy changes, initiatives, areas for further research or interventions required locally, regionally or nationally to better enable growth.

Its reports will be based on evidence gathering sessions and research with hundreds of businesses and representative organisations across the region.

The Commission is chaired by Mark Taylor, Midlands managing partner at accountancy and business advisory firm RSM.

Mr Taylor said: “I passionately believe this Business Commission can play a key role in translating the voice of business into a clear and compelling summary of the proactive steps that need to be taken to support future growth and prosperity in the region.

“The West Midlands is a fantastic place to do business and it is essential that we protect and build on our assets in a fast-changing world.”

Henrietta Brealey, chief executive of the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce and commission convenor, said: “The level and pace of change that the business community has seen in recent years has been extraordinary. In this context we need a fundamental reset of our understanding of what businesses need to fulfil their growth potential.

“With more change ahead in the form of significant elections, there is an opportunity, and a need, to influence by presenting a strong, clear voice from the region’s businesses.

“I am delighted to be working with talented and influential Commissioners, Advisors and partners to bring their collective knowledge and expertise to this important task.

“I would encourage businesses reading this to get involved and share their perspective on this critical agenda.”

Commission partners include University College Birmingham, Aston University and Birmingham City University.

The commission will be supported by academic advisors from leading institutions across the region.

Sarah Moorhouse, chief executive of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, said: “Over the last three years, Black Country businesses have had to survive one economic shock after the other.

“From Brexit to Covid, rising energy costs and inflation and, with a severe lack of skills to boost their workforce, their resilience has been tested over and over again.

“As we head towards the end of yet another year of uncertainty and slow economic growth, we need to continue to work together to help us identify and unlock the barriers for business growth across our region, whilst exploring the priorities and opportunities which will enable this region, and our businesses within it, to thrive.