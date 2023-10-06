Notification Settings

Top BID award for Halesowen business

By John Corser

A town centre shop was the business of the year winner at the Halesowen Business Improvement District Awards.

Something Quirky won the top BID award
Something Quirky in Cornbow Shopping Centre is owned by Tara Cairns.

She received the award for its commitment to the local community and mental health.

"We strive ourselves on not just making our customers feel a truly magical retail experience but we are also a safe place for people to come and relax, off load their troubles or just come and have a cuppa," said Tara.

Something Quirky was also recognised by Dudley Council as a age friendly business in the summer and received a plaque to display.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

