Top BID award for Halesowen business

Something Quirky in Cornbow Shopping Centre is owned by Tara Cairns.
She received the award for its commitment to the local community and mental health.
"We strive ourselves on not just making our customers feel a truly magical retail experience but we are also a safe place for people to come and relax, off load their troubles or just come and have a cuppa," said Tara.
Something Quirky was also recognised by Dudley Council as a age friendly business in the summer and received a plaque to display.