The Tipton donates £24k to foodbank

Fazlul Haque, Jenni Hunt, Jen Coleman from BCFB, Emma Gibbons and Adam Evetts

The Tipton and Coseley Building Society has responded to the challenge of the cost ofliving crisis by making an initial donation of £12,000 and pledging to donate a further £12,000 in 2024.

The doodbank started in 2006 and helps those in need by providing them with emergency food and toiletry supplies.

Adam Evetts,chief executive designate at the Tipton said: "The cost of living crisis continues to have a devastating impact for thousands of people. The Black Country Foodbank is a lifesaver, helping people across the Black Country during these difficult times.

"We are immensely proud to support the incredible work the foodbank does, which we hope will make a big difference to our local community. We will also be introducing food and toiletry collection points in all of our branches in order to allow our members to make donations to the foodbank."