Awards double for Marston's

Sarah Taylor, Marston’s head of facilities; Clare Chinn, Marston’s head of estates support and Jared Greenhalgh, European sales director, Panasonic

Wolverhampton-based Marston’s has incorporated its waste hierarchy into the SA Brains estate, resulting in zero waste to landfill for this estate and the group regularly achieving a recycling rate of around 80 per cent. It has also incorporated ‘Too Good To Go’ into its carvery operations across 80 sites, reducing food waste and donating all revenue from this stream directly to the Trussell Trust.

Clare Chinn, head of estates support at Marston’s, said: “There is a real sense of achievement from knowing that everyone working with us has made this possible – especially as the team at Marston’s works so hard to make sure our kitchens are as sustainable as they can be.

The multi-site operator award recognises major projects carried out across multiple locations. During late 2022 and early 2023, the group reviewed the SA Brain pub estate acquired during Covid and made the decision to integrate the pubs into its core estate and transfer the pubs on to Marston’s core estate menus.

Marston’s completed a site-by-site review of 85 pubs, which resulted in works taking place in 36 pubs. The team ensured that downtime was kept to a minimum and could transition between the menus in a seamless way so as not to disrupt the experience of the customers. This transition was completed across all the pubs in just four months.