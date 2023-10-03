The APC strengthens delivery services with new Parcelly partnership

APC will deliver

The new partnership will see Parcelly provide a range of safe and convenient pick up points, across 1,250 locations in the UK, as part of the APC Choice service, which offers a number of alternative delivery options for when recipients are unable to take receipt of parcels at their premises.

Jonathan Smith, chief executive at Cannock-based The APC, said: “In a world where people have increasing flexibility around their working day and environment, we are striving to accommodate the evolving habits of consumers and the needs of our customers. Our new partnership with Parcelly will enable us to continue delivering exemplary service and offer enhanced delivery service options, ultimately providing more convenience and choice for consumers.”

The APC network, which has more than 100 member depots across the UK, has chosen Parcelly to provide this service because of its carrier-agnostic platform, agile setup and maintenance, and its single application programming interface.

Sebastian Steinhauser, chief executive at Parcelly, added: “We are truly excited to be able to announce our partnership with The APC, and continue building on our ever-growing network of pick up locations. Working with The APC to offer this solution will provide choice, convenience and control to consumers across the UK, while also reducing the environmental and operational impact of failed deliveries.”

In addition to its partnership with Parcelly, next month The APC will be launching a ‘Leave Safe’ option, another new service enhancement to APC Choice, which will allow customers to manage their default preferences for leaving recipients’ shipments in a safe place, should they not be in to accept them.