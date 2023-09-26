Policy professional joins chamber team

Gemma Edwards

Policy professional Gemma, who has been advising senior education ministers and leading stakeholders within the tertiary education sector since 2018, has moved back to the UK to settle in Wolverhampton and joins the team at the region’s longest running business support organisation.

An alumnus of University of Sheffield, where she read classical and historical archaeology, netball loving Gemma brings a wealth of experience of policy reviews, briefings and analytical reporting, along with an insight into the workings of government at the highest level.

She said: “In my role as policy, impact, and public affairs officer, I will be helping the chamber to showcase, celebrate, and champion the Black Country business community.

“I know that the region has so much to offer and being new to the Black Country I look forward to discovering it all and meeting new businesses.

“I’m excited to get started and meet as many chamber members as possible.”

Sarah Moorhouse, Black Country Chamber chief executive, said: “Gemma brings a wealth of policy driven experience with her along with an abundance of energy.

“Prior to joining us she held a notable role at the Ministry of Education in New Zealand – a role that saw her involved in governmental decisions.

“This role is pivotal to the chamber and our members and Gemma will be responsible for leading the Chamber’s research activities, member engagement on policy matters, communications on policy issues and the delivery of evidenced led campaigns.

“As a lynchpin of the local economy, the chamber's work will further amplify the voice of members to showcase, celebrate and champion the Black Country business community. My aim, alongside Gemma, is to build on this work and continue to be a powerful delivery vehicle for our members interests and needs.