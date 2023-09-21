University fellowship for entrepeneur

Jindy Khera

Honorary awards are presented by the University of Wolverhampton to people who have made a significant contribution to their field of expertise.

Sukhjinder ‘Jindy’ Khera was born in the Punjab, India and emigrated to England as a child. After graduating from Swansea University, he joined the family business and transformed it from a local grocery shop into KTC Edibles, the largest family-owned independent edible oil business in the UK employing over 400 people and with an annual turnover in excess of £450 million.

During his time as managing director of Wednesbury-based KTC, Jindy was chairman of the Institute of Asian Businesses for over two years and is still a board member. His other positions included Board Director of the Caldmore Housing Association, board member of the Birmingham and Solihull Learning Skills Council, chairman of the Ram Katha Vedic Festival, Vice chairman of the National Edible Oil Distributors Association and Chairman of the Walsall Primary care trust. He was appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant of the West Midlands in 2017.

After the sale of KTC in 2022, Jindy has continued his focus on helping charitable causes including improving infrastructure and education in his native village in the Punjab and running the London marathon at the age of 62, raising over £45,000 for children with cancer.

Jindy said: “I am delighted to be receiving an Honorary Award from the University of Wolverhampton, which has been ranked 1st in the UK for teaching first generation students. Education has been the foundation of my achievements in business and the University of Wolverhampton understands the broad skills that students need as they embark on their future careers.”