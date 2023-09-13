Plum celebrates 25 years

CReative director Stuart Marsh, director Brendan O'Dea and client service director Andrea Hopkins

The Stourbridge-based agency worka with well-known brands such as NIVEA, Golden Wonder, Kenco, Weetabix, Ryvita and Tayto Group.

Since 1998, its focused, passionate and creative team has brought brands to life through outstanding communications for local, national and international clients of varying sizes and across very many sectors.

Director Brendan O’Dea said: “Our 25th anniversary is an incredible milestone for us and is testament to the exceptional innovation and creativity of the team. We wouldn’t be working with such high-profile brands without their talent.

“Since day one, we have worked extremely hard to establish strong, personal relationships with all our business partners, and as a result, many of them have been working with us for years.

“We pride ourselves on ensuring that each of our clients enjoy senior level input across all areas of a project – so they get ‘big agency’ expertise, ideas and service – without ‘big agency’ fees.

“Having always had a base in the West Midlands, we are very proud to be a Black Country business, representing the region in the creative industry across the UK and beyond. We love supporting local companies, creating and building their brands, as well as working with those further afield.”

One of the agency’s biggest local projects this year has been with the Black Country Living Museum, which tasked Plum Ideas with the re-creation of historic collection pieces for its new 1940s to 1960s high street. The creative team has developed authentic-looking packaging, signage, posters and leaflets from the era, to go on display in the museum’s shops and buildings.

Another recent highlight for the agency has been a high-profile project with the Energy Saving Trust. The national organisation appointed Plum Ideas to develop an app that would enable smart meter installers to provide energy advice to customers in a simple, fun and engaging way. The agency developed an app and user portal that captured data supplied by consumers, relating to areas of their home where they required energy efficiency advice. Since 2019, energy consumers have completed five million energy-saving surveys via the app, with the potential to achieve energy savings in excess of £50 million.